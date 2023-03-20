Wellington concert raises funds and hopes for Hawke's Bay cyclone victims

Tūtira Mai is a well-known song that encourages people to unite, and over the weekend it was the theme of a fundraising concert in Wellington.

Tūtira Mai - Cyclone Gabrielle Relief Concert raised more than $40,000 to support whānau, hapū, iwi and hapori who are still dealing with the aftermath of the devastating effects of Cyclone Gabrielle in Hawke's Bay and Te Tai Rāwhiti.

Many have lost their homes, marae, kura, livelihood and some their lives. The restoration has begun but it will take years to recover. Resources are required daily for whānau who are displaced and for the regions that are traumatised by this event.

Toni Huata of Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Kahungunu ki Te Whanganui ā Tara says “[we had] three weeks to put this concert together. We co-managed this concert alongside Tāwhiri, the Wellington City Council, Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Kahungunu ki Te Whanganui ā Tara, and freelancers.”

Te Taura Whiri i te reo Māori CEO Ngahiwi Apanui who has ties to Hawke's Bay says enhancing and embracing the bonds between people and the region is an important aspect of the event.

“To bring together Ngāti Kahungunu and Rongomaiwahine based in the capital to celebrate our own tribal affiliations. And also this is the contribution of our local music artists to those badly affected by the cyclone.”

The concert was full of soulful voices, and some of the country's best Māori artists including Siane, Amber Holly, Aotearoa Allstars, Louise Baker, The Māori Sidesteps and DJ Jayrasik.

Award-winning singer/songwriter Troy Kingi, who went to school in central Hawke's Bay, also performed and said the devastation of the cyclone hit close to home.

“I just heard recently the other day that Hukarere Girls College, which was our sister school when I was at Te Aute College, looks like it's a write-off. They're under eight meters of silt, and yeah that's crazy. And I know they're not the only ones. My drummer, who's drumming for me tonight, his sister completely lost her whare in the cyclone. There are a lot of people struggling right now,” Kingi said.

Huata says all the artists "are here to support this initiative to help those of our families back home.”