Wellington frontline staff next in line to receive Pfizer vaccine

The rollout of New Zealand’s Covid-19 immunisation programme shifts to Wellington on Monday, with frontline border and MIQ workers in the capital to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine which their colleagues in Auckland were administered on Saturday.

“On Monday, we’ll roll out the programme in Wellington and then Christchurch on Wednesday, before starting to vaccinate the rest of New Zealand’s about 12,000 border and MIQ workers over the next few weeks," Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said in a statement.

“Once they’ve been vaccinated, we’ll start vaccinating the members of their household contacts."

Dr Bloomfield said an announcement about the rollout of the immunisation programme to the general public of New Zealand would be made soon.

“The finer details of the wider public roll out later in the year are being finalised and information on when and how people can get their vaccinations will be announced soon," he said.