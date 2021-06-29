Wellington to go to Level 1 at midnight; four states to resume travel to NZ

The Australian states of South Australia, ACT, Tasmania and Victoria will be open to travel to New Zealand again from 11:59pm, Sunday, July 4.

However, travellers from Australia will require a pre-departure negative test result within 72 hours of their flight.

The travel pause for NSW, Queensland, Western Australia and Northern Territory will be reviewed on Tuesday, July 6.

No cases in community

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says Wellington will go down to Alert Level One from 11:59pm tonight.

It’s been a week since an Australian tourist visited Wellington and tested positive for the Delta variant of the virus on his return to Sydney.

93 per cent of the 2609 Wellington contacts linked to the tourist have returned a negative result. The remaining contacts are being followed up by contact tracing teams.

Meanwhile, the two contacts connected to the Newmont Granite goldmine case in Northern Territory that arrived in New Zealand have returned negative results.

Ministry of Health officials were also advised of 40 people in New Zealand who have been classified as contacts of an air steward in New South Wales who had tested positive.

All have had their first test results which are negative. A number of them will continue to isolate and undertake Day 5 testing based on their contact classification.