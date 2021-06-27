Wellington Level 2 extended to Tuesday

Alert level 2 has been extended to 11.59pm on Tuesday in Wellington with the government calling for people to use extra caution.

This follows a positive test result by the partner of the Australian case who visited the capital last weekend.

Covid Response Minister Chris Hipkins, who made the announcement Sunday afternoon, said the government had been advised by New South Wales health officials that the man's partner was not considered infectious while in Wellington but may have been infected toward the end of their stay.

Minister Hipkins said the government would not rule out extending alert level 2 further in the interests of safeguarding the community.

“Progress has been good, and no community cases have been found. Repeated wastewater testing has also not detected any Covid-19 in Wellington, Porirua and the Hutt Valley.”

Ministry of Health update

In a statement, the Health Ministry said 2,444 people have been identified as contacts of the Australian person who visited Wellington last weekend.



2,067 have returned a negative result and the remainder are either being followed up or are awaiting test results.



There were 58 passengers on the Qantas flight QF163 which the Australian passenger travelled on to Wellington last Saturday and 37 have returned a negative test result. The remainder are expected to have results in the next couple of days, the ministry said.

New Zealand based flight crew from both the inbound and outbound flights have all been contacted and are being tested.



Wellington Locations of Interest

Wellingtonians and visitors are urged to check the locations of interest visited by the Australian traveller to the city

People who have been at any of these locations at the relevant time should immediately isolate at their home or accommodation and contact Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on testing, the ministry said.

