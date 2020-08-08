Wellington police investigate mass brawl on Courtenay Place

Police are investigating a mass brawl that took place on Courtenay Place, Wellington in the early hours of Saturday morning.

About 3:30am police responded to a fight at the intersection of Courtenay Place and Taranaki Street, which reportedly left one person seriously injured as the result of an apparent stabbing.

In the ensuing hour, police say they received several more reports relating to disorder in the block between Taranaki Street and Tory Street.

Nine people were arrested, including a 19-year-old man who will appear in Wellington District Court on Monday charged with common assault.

"Almost every weekend police are attending at least one serious incident on Courtenay Place," says Acting Area Commander, Inspector Dion Bennett.

"In some cases, we have been very lucky not to be dealing with fatalities.

"The officers who attend these incidents and security staff trying to keep the peace are also often abused or assaulted while trying to keep those involved and the general public safe."

Police say they will continue to have a visible presence in the area Saturday night and are encouraging those who are planning a night out to take care.