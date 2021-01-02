Wellington: Two early morning quakes 'fairly normal' - GeoNet

Photo / GNS

GeoNet is reassuring Wellingtonians that Saturday morning's earthquakes were quite normal for the region.

Wellington was shaken by a strong magnitude 4.2 quake just before 5am today. Centred 5km west of Upper Hutt at a depth of 29km, GeoNet said it was felt across the lower North Island and led to the agency fielding 6500 reports.

An early Saturday shake for those in the Wellington region with an M4.2 earthquake occurring at a depth of 29km. It was felt across the lower North Island and we have received 6500 felt reports. For more detail, see https://t.co/6CLueMybWL pic.twitter.com/IlsexH9zTo — GeoNet (@geonet) January 1, 2021

A bit over three hours later, at 8.30am, a second weaker magnitude 2.3 shake was felt further south in Hanmer Springs. It was centred 5km north-east of the town at a depth of 3km.

One person visiting Wellington from Auckland commenting online said, "I’ve lived in Auckland for 6 years and felt zero earthquakes, been visiting Wellington for 2 days and felt two."

Meanwhile, a Wellingtonian seemed quite unfazed, posting, "Is it weird that I love earthquakes??? Or is that just a growing up in Wellington thing?"

GeoNet, tweeting a cute picture of a german shepherd dog with a paw over its eyes, offered reassurance that all was much as expected.

"With two early morning quake wake ups we thought some of you might appreciate an #EmergencyCute.

"Whilst annoying, these types of earthquakes (most likely in the subducting slab and not related to the Wellington Fault) are fairly common for the lower North Island."