"We're beating ourselves", Warriors take a beating from the Panthers

Although the Warriors were able to come out of lockdown with a positive outcome beating the Dragons in the previous match, they were unable to keep up the pace, getting shut down by the Panthers.

Down 16-0 at halftime, the Warriors lost to the Penrith Panthers 26-0 at Campbelltown on Friday night.

"We're beating ourselves and we're just not giving ourselves a good enough chance tonight," Coach Stephen Kearney said at the aftermatch press conference.

"What the new game is teaching us is that you just can't let a team get away from you and two make it really hard for yourselves with errors, kick finishes, penalties. You just make life really difficult for yourself."

This brings their record for the season to one win and three losses and leaves them in twelfth place on the ladder.

The Warriors get ready to play the Cowboys next on 12 June at the Central Coast Stadium.

"The reality is that we missed our jobs tonight, missed our assignment. We get another chance to work on that and fix that next Friday," says Kearney.