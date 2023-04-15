'We're blown away': First-ever Māori health and safety conference sold out

Source / Facebook

Aotearoa's first-ever Māori Health and Safety Conference in Hamilton this Wednesday has sold out, organisers Te Rōpū Marutau o Aotearoa (TRMA) say.

"We are blown away by the response," the group wrote on social media this week.

"[T]here is so much excitement in the air surrounding the event and it shows with tickets completely selling out!"

The conference - which aims to achieve equitable outcomes for Māori workers by promoting a 'by Māori, for Māori' approach - will bring together 345 attendees from across the country, representing over 150 well-known commercial organisations, iwi, hapū and the community.

Aotearoa requires a "holistic approach", said TRMA, to address the socio-economic, cultural and systemic factors that contribute to the higher workplace injury rates experienced by Māori workers.

The organisers said they recognise the need for a "welcoming and safe space" to engage workers from diverse backgrounds, beliefs, habits, customs and attitudes.

"We believe that cross-cultural competence is crucial in today's globalised world, and this conference is an opportunity to learn, increase understanding, and inspire change," they said Saturday.

Speakers include Māori development minister Willie Jackson, Waikato University professor Dr Tom Roa, and Awanuiārangi's Tane Cook presenting on Haumaru Tāngata - a Māori-centred framework to reduce workplace injury and fatalities.