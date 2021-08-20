'We're keeping it together over here' - Hauraki District councillor

A Māori councillor on the Hauraki District Board, Rino Wilkinson, says some of the leaders in the Coromandel Region are “a little on edge,” following the announcement that the man who tested positive for the delta variant visited the region over the weekend.

“It is something new for them but they’re holding it together.”

“I spoke to one of the councillors for the Thames District Council, John Morrissey on Wednesday morning, and he mentioned that his daughter worked in one of those places.”

Wilkinson commends the smaller communities in the region and the swift action they have taken in combatting this delta variant outbreak, spearheaded by the local manawhenua in Manaia on Wednesday.

“A big shootout to Te Korowai Hauora o Hauraki, who have set up a swab centre not only in the Coromandel, but in Thames as well, and they have such a calm approach to it.”