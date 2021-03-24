'We're now seeing the faces of these failed policies'

It is day three of a week-long Waitangi tribunal hearing, where more than 30 claimants at Te Puea memorial marae are giving evidence on how government policy and services have caused and increased Māori homelessness.

Te Puea Memorial Marae chair Hurimoana Dennis says it has been an emotional ordeal so far for those attending.

“We’re seeing the faces of the failures of the policies now. It’s all becoming very human, and the stories are very graphic.

“They’re singing the same tune, which is frustrating really.

Today's proceedings come a day after a new strategy unveiled by the government aimed at decreasing speculation in the housing market and increasing access to housing for first-home buyers.

Dennis says this is a good start.

“The people that we’ve been talking to on transitional housing and emergency housing, their aspirations are just to get into a house,” Dennis says.