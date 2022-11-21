West Auckland school, kindergarten locked down amid firearms incident

Armed police on Trigg Rd, Huapai, in response to reports of gunshots on Main Rd. Photo / NZME / Michael Craig

A primary school and an early childhood education centre in Auckland are out of lockdown after emergency services were called to the area following reports of gunfire.

Huapai School and Kindy Kids Huapai were both locked down in West Auckland at around 10:22 a.m.

Police were called to a home on Main Road in Huapai after reports of gunshots.

The police Eagle helicopter was circling with dozens of armed officers patrolling the area.

Armed police respond to reports of gunshots heard at Main Rd, Huapai. Photo / NZME / Michael Craig

In a statement on Facebook, Huapai District asked parents and caregivers not to come to the school.

“Please do not come to the school or phone the school as you will not be attended to as your child’s welfare and safety is our priority.

“This includes contacting your children via email or phone,” the post said.

Huapai School in west Auckland. Photo / Supplied via NZME

Around 1.30pm Huapai School deputy principal Maree Lloyd said lockdown was lifted.

“We are now out of Emergency lockdown and all students, staff and persons onsite are safely accounted for.

“Everyone did extremely well and responded to instructions. The safety of your child was our priority.

“A notice will be going out to parents/caregivers tonight to provide some more information about what has occurred today and about our emergency lockdown procedures.

“If you wish to collect your child/ren earlier than 3pm today, please go to the front office where the procedure will be outlined. We thank you for your cooperation with this, as your child’s safety continues to be our priority.

“I would like to personally thank you for your support during this difficult time.”

The Ministry of Education also told Kindy Kids Huapai to go into lockdown.

A member of staff said that an official had told the preschool to do so because of an emergency in the area.

She couldn't see any emergency services in the area, but she told NZME that all the children were safe.

