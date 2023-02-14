West Auckland's most vulnerable hit by Cyclone Gabrielle

At the Civil Defence Centre at Trust Arena in West Auckland, there are harrowing stories of the carnage of Cyclone Gabrielle.

Jane Scott, who is a resident out at Muriwai, says homes were destroyed and potential loss of life occurred. She says the community has been hit hard.

"Two houses in Motutara St have collapsed. Two of our volunteer firemen are in critical care and the other one is missing at the moment."

West Auckland was hit hard last night, with 265mm of rain in Piha and 106mm of rain falling in just 12 hours. For those struggling, it's the essentials that are sorely needed.

Te Whānau o Waipareira has sprung into action to help those most at need. Merekaraka Hawaikirangi was one of the kaimahi involved in getting food and basic essentials to whānau in need.

"It is hot food because everything in the house needed for cooking and keeping food cold is broken."

Waipareira visited one family needing help. Although they weren't comfortable identifying themselves, they were grateful for the assistance.

"Waipareira has managed to help us at such short notice, with things to keep me and my tamariki warm as well as fed and the appreciation, above all, to Te Whānau o Waipareira."

And with the effects of the cyclone still visible the road to recovery will be a long one. Hawaikirangi says the effects will be mental not just physical.

"There are many issues. One is their mental well-being. They are worried because they don't know what's next."