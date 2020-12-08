‘Whāea Debs’ didn’t even know she was nominated

On McAnnalley Avenue in the heart of Manurewa, barely more than a couple of hundred metres from Southmall, lives a lady who is just like an angel.

But in the community of Manurewa, she's just known as Whāea Debs. She has recently been named a medallist for Local of the Year in the New Zealander of the Year awards.

Former youth worker Debbie Munroe, Whaea Debs, is the force behind the Waka of Caring, a centre for the homeless community in Manurewa.

The Waka began in 2014 with Debbie spending her own money and rallying donations from locals to make soup and to ut together care packages from her home three nights a week. Now she runs a team of volunteers and provides for numerous homeless people each week, as well as for families impacted by Covid-19.

As well as providing tangible support in the form of food and clothing, the waka’s value also lies in being a safe and welcoming space for a group that is often on the fringes of society.

'I do it for love'

Whāea Debs says, “I don’t do this for awards, I do it for the love of the people of Manurewa.”

2020 has marked a challenging year for Aotearoa due to Covid-19 with jobs lost, restricted travel, and compromised health. Each of these Kiwibank Local Heroes medallists has shown their dedication to making their local hapori (community) a better place through hard mahi and big contributions. They come from all walks of life, from healthcare professionals and environmentalists to teachers and barristers. From Kaitaia to Bluff, they’re everyday heroes doing good every day.

“If there has ever been a time to celebrate those who’ve made outstanding contributions to the wellbeing of our country, it’s now. It is a real privilege to honour extraordinary Kiwis whose selflessness, creativity, and vision make us proud to call Aotearoa New Zealand home,” Kiwibank chief executive Steve Jurkovich.

The 2021 Kiwibank New Zealand Local Hero of the Year – Te Pou Toko o te Tau - will be announced at the Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards – Ngā Tohu Pou Kōhure o Aotearoa gala event on March 18, 2021, at the Cordis Hotel, Auckland.