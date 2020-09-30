Whaitiri leads in Ikaroa-Rāwhiti but young voters undecided

Labour has a huge lead at 62% as the most preferred party in the Māori Television Curia Research poll of the Ikaroa-Rāwhiti Māori electorate, particularly preferred by people over 40.

Labour is followed by the Māori Party with 10%. New Zealand First and Green Party are tied for third place at 3%. But 12% of the 496 people polled were undecided.

And the youngest demographic in our poll, the 18-29 year-olds show 22% still unsure about which party to pick. The slightly older group of 30-39 year-olds as 12 % unsure.

Preferred candidate

Labour's Meka Whaitiri is leading as the preferred candidate for Ikaroa-Rāwhiti with 46% of the vote while 19% said they would vote for the Māori Party's Heather Te Au-Skipworth, 3% for the Greens' Elizabeth Kerekere - but 21% remain undecided.

Again, while Whaitiri has a big lead as the preferred candidate, the younger voters are the biggest undecided group.

Issues

The most important issues for the electorate are housing (9%), leaders and party policies (8% each), health (7%), and the economy (6%).

Polls were conducted last week from Wednesday, September 23, to Friday, September 25. A total of 496 voters were canvassed. Polling was by landline and mobile, with a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4%.