Whakaari eruption commemoration coverage

Today marks one year since the Whakaari, White Island eruption that claimed the lives of 22 people.

Throughout the day special karakia and serviceswill be held in Whakatāne to mark the first anniversary of the eruption that occurred on December 9, 2019.

Te Ao Māori News will provide live coverage throughout the day via multiple platforms online, on television and on Facebook.

7-8am Te Ao Tapatahi

The one-hour morning show Te Ao Tapatahi will feature live in-depth interviews with prominent figures including Emergency Management Minister, Kiritapu Allen, Ngāti Awa leader Joe Harawira and more.

1-2.30pm Mataatua Marae special broadcast

The team at Te Ao will present a one and a half hour broadcast from a commemoration service held at Mataatua Marae.

The service will be attended by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Her Excellency The Rt Hon Dame Patsy Reddy and whānau who lost loved ones during the eruption.

4.30 – 5.30pm Te Ao Mārama

The evening news show Te Ao Mārama will provide continued coverage from the day across all platforms including online, on television and live on Facebook.

