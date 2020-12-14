Whakaari prosecution delayed till next year

The first stage of prosecutions against 13 parties over the Whakaari eruption tragedy last year was today delayed.

WorkSafe New Zealand had laid charges against the 13 parties including two pilots who rescued some of the people trapped on the volcano when it erupted on December 9 last year. Some22 were killed and many more were injured.

The 13 defendants were to have made their first court appearance tomorrow in the Auckland District Court though only some were expected to plead.

However, the parties sought adjournment, so they can review the evidence provided by WorkSafe and receive legal advice.

WorkSafe has been advised by the courts a new first hearing date has been set down for March 5, 2021.