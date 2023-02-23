Whakaata Māori to host concert fundraiser for Gabrielle victims, rescuers

Entertainers, musicians and special guests are taking to the airwaves to raise money for those affected by Cyclone Gabrielle, with a special concert on Whakaata Māori.

#MARANGA - Rise Up Aotearoa will stream live, all day on March 25 across Māori+ and Whakaata Māori (channel 5, Freeview and 19 on SkyTV).

The event will raise funds for affected whānau, and also recognise the efforts of rescue teams on the ground.

“Maranga means to rise up. It’s a national call to action to lift up whānau and communities who have suffered significant loss and acknowledge the many rescue volunteers through the rebuild and the long road ahead to recovery,” Whakaata Māori tāhuhu rangapū Shane Taurima said.

Whakaata Māori has partnered with the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency for the event, with its chief executive John Tamihere saying Gabrielle had been a "devastating start" to 2023 for many whānau.

"#MARANGA will be an amazing event that will bring some relief to us all, and raise much-needed pūtea. Adversity shows us how resilient we really are, how we rise above these challenges and, most importantly, how we can come together to tautoko one another right when we need it the most", he said.

The final lineup of performers, entertainers and special guests will be announced in the coming days.

“Whakaata Māori is grateful to and inspired by the generosity of artists and organisations who have not hesitated to support this national kaupapa to rally all of Aotearoa, New Zealand” Taurima said.