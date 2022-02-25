Whakapapa tracing app set for iPhone debut

Māori have always wanted a direct connection to whakapapa but it has been a difficult task linking together whānau branches. Now Toia Milner-Hicks (Ngāti Whakaue) has developed an app to give people the tools to document and record their whakapapa.

Milner-Hicks saw a void in cultural identity among Māori in Australia.

“A lot of the reasoning was because of what I was noticing in Australia with young Māori. I could see it becoming very difficult for our rangatahi to learn their own whakapapa.”

Milner-Hicks' foundation in technology wasn’t as strong as he liked but he forged ahead with the development of the app anyway. “I did and still do work with a group of app developers to help create this app and help it grow even more. It is evolving and more and new ideas are coming out with regards to what they can do.”

“By whakapapa, I not only mean their family tree but also their own waka, iwi, hāpu, wharenui and, going further, not just knowing the names but also being able to learn all the different pakiwaitara waiata that go along with their iwi or hāpu.”

Developing costs

“I can see this app being a useful tool in kura also.”

But the development of the app hasn’t been smooth sailing as Milner-Hicks has had to work with people who don’t understand Māori or Māori culture, which has been “difficult”. The cost to develop the app has come out of his own pocket.

“The cost to develop the app has probably been the biggest challenge, having to make sacrifices at home to keep the development process going and getting it to this stage.”

Milner-Hicks has now submitted the app, Taku Turangawaewae, to the Apple app store for approval.

“I am expecting it to be released in the next week or two. It is with Apple at the moment and waiting for approval. If there are aspects of the app we need to change, then we will make those changes before releasing the app.”