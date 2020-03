It's three months today since the eruption of Whakaari, where 21 people lost their lives, and another 26 suffered serious injuries.

The CEO of local iwi Ngāti Awa says they are still coming to terms with the loss of victims, and that that sense of loss is felt across the wider community of Whakatāne.

