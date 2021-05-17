Whakatāne farmer takes out Young Māori Farmer award

Quinn Morgan has only just began his career in dairy farming, working as an assistant on a 155-hectare farm in Otakiri near Whakatāne.

The 26-year-old said he was surprised to even be named a finalist.

“To even get over there and rub shoulders with those other two, is a massive achievement for me.”

Morgan encourages rangatahi across the motu to get into dairy farming as a career.

“Farming has really ticked all the boxes for me.

“To be a kaitiaki back here in Aotearoa is a really big thing, especially the way agriculture is going," he says.