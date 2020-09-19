Whakatāne 'home' to ABs for three days next week

Photo/Getty Images

The All Blacks will be in Whakatāne for three days next week as preparations get underway for the home Bledisloe Cup tests and Investec Rugby Championship, a team statement says.

The squad will be based in the Bay of Plenty town of Whakatāne from Monday to Wednesday next week and the All Blacks say rugby fans are invited to get up and close with the team at a public training session on Tuesday.

The public event will be held at 9.45am at Rugby Park Whakatāne and will be dependent on Whakatāne being at alert level 1. On Monday the government is expected to announce that the country (except for Auckland) will move to alert level 1.

All Blacks captain Sam Cane, who is from the Bay of Plenty, says the team are looking forward to their visit.

“We're all looking forward to coming to Whakatāne to begin our prep for the test season and, being from the Bay, I know there'll be a lot of support, so it'll be cool to catch up with everyone.”

The Whakatāne community are understandably excited about the All Blacks visit.

“This is such exciting news for the people of the Whakatāne District. The All Blacks are such a huge inspiration to us all for so many reasons. After the double blow of the Whakaari eruption and Covid-19 this is just the injection of energy that we need. We can’t wait to show them our manaakitanga and host them in our rohe,” says Whakatāne District Mayor Judy Turner in the statement.



The All Blacks will also hold a camp in Hamilton the following week, before assembling on Monday 5 October in Wellington to prepare for the first Bledisloe Cup test on Sunday 11 October.

The All Blacks play the second test against the Wallabies at Eden Park on Sunday 18 October.