Whakatāne mill to stay open

Waiariki MP and Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi is welcoming the announcement that the Whakatāne Board Mill is being sold to a consortium of European and New Zealand investors.

The mill said in March it would shut down after losing its biggest customer, Swiss packaging company SIG Combibloc, which also owns the mill. This would have made all 200 plus employees redundant, the plant decommissioned and the site remediated.

Mill general manager Juha Verajankorva said the agreed acquisition by a consortium of a New Zealand financier, an Irish expert on paper companies and a Swiss investor, was a positive outcome and represented a new and exciting era for the mill.

Waititi, who was part of the discussion for a Waiariki response to the closure, says he is happy with the result.

"The unions, the council, accountants, the mill itself, along with myself, Kiritapu Allen and her team, we came together with health services and Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Awa.

"We worked collectively similarly to how Whānau Ora operates, to help those affected. So it is good to see a positive result for them."