Whakatāne mother to remain lead vocalist for Tomorrow People

Whakatāne mother Te Aranga Savage entered an online audition to win the new lead singer role of Tomorrow People, in replacement of Hamo Dell who's on maternity leave.

Since Dell is not going to return to the band, Te Aranga will remain in her role.

Savage has been working with the reggae band for about a year and says it’s been a life-changing experience.

“Singing is something I’ve been doing since I was a kid. I was mostly into country music because of my aunty, she brought me up around that realm. I didn’t think I’d get into something like this or be with Tomorrow People who are a band that I’ve admired for a very long time, so it’s life-changing.”

Te Aranga was chosen from about 150 other wāhine who submitted videos for the role.

“They narrowed it down to 10 then down to five and then yea, game on.”

Te Aranga was named the winner in an announcement on Mai FM.

“The next step was meeting up with the team on their summer tour last year and really just shadowing Hamo at the time with regards to her being the female vocalist and just performing, singing, just really getting to know everyone.”

Over lockdown, the band recorded a new album.

“That was pretty exciting. We went into studio at No Filters Studios for about a week and we banged out maybe about 20 songs. So we're just really excited for everyone to hear them. It’s going to be a treat.”

Tomorrow People are also on tour, to perform tonight in Thames. They will next travel to Hamitlon, Papakura and Whangārei.