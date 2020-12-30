Whakatāne Police treating death of man as suspicious

Whakatāne Police are investigating the death of a man this morning in Kawerau.

The man was located injured at the intersection of Newall and Whittaker Streets around 7am this morning.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and is yet to be formally identified. Police are working to determine the circumstances of his death.

Police are looking to speak with anyone who saw what happened or may have information that could be of use.

Information can be passed on to Police by calling 105 and quoting job number P044952398.