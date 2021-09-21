Whakatīwai doing its best to test and vaccinate

Following the discovery of three positive Covid-19 cases Māori health provider Te Korowai Hauora o Hauraki spent yesterday testing and vaccinating hundreds of local residents at Wharekawa Marae in Whakatiwai.

Wharekawa Marae chair Tipa Compain says in conjunction with Te Korowai Hauora o Hauraki testing stations have been set up in the car park and in the entrance of the marae, due to renovations happening with the marae’s wastewater system, wharekai, and kitchen.

Compain also says that yesterday a total of 477 people were swabbed for Covid-19 and another testing pop-up station is now being set up at Mangatangi Marae, which is close to Maramarua.

“Testing stations are being set up again this morning, and will be for the rest of the week,” he says.

Compain says they have also set up local pop-up vaccination stations across the road, south of the Whakatīwai river at the EcoQuest Education Centre and at the Maramarua Rugby Football Club.

“The Waikato District Health Board and I believe our whanaunga from Waikato Tainui, the Kingitanga, has gone there to support that as well.”

According to Compain, local residents are concerned and want clarity on how a person out on bail could cross the border to its rohe from Tāmaki Makaurau.

“What were the processes that were in place to prevent that? We don’t want it happening again. So, that is part of our medium to long-term thinking in ensuring we're in the decision-making loop.”