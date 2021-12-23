Whakatōhea Deed of Settlement to be initialed - 23 years after first go

Te Whakatōhea will finally initial its Deed of Settlement today. This is a major milestone that will see Whakatōhea ratify its settlement next year.

Minister for Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations, Andrew Little, will be in attendance to lead the proceedings on behalf of the Crown.

Whakatōhea Pre Settlement Claims Trust (WPCT) chairman Graeme Riesterer says this is a historic day and a step towards a brighter future for the people of Te Whakatōhea.

“First and foremost, I would like to recognise all of our pakeke that have been involved on this settlement journey, especially those who have not been able to see the process through. We have carried this burden for almost 30 years now, and we are so close to finishing our hīkoi.

"My aspiration is that this no longer remains a weight on the shoulders of our tamariki and our mokopuna, instead, we are leaving them a taonga to treasure and take care of.”

Riesterer says Ōpōtiki and the people of Te Whakatōhea can only benefit from a settlement that has been nearly 25 years in the making. An earlier Deed of Settlement was terminated in 1998.

Building on 'amazing things'

"The settlement will be able to build on all the amazing things that are already happening in our rohe, things like the mussel farm. If Whakatōhea supports settlement, we will receive 5000ha of marine space that we can farm, that our people can be part of, benefit from and be kaitiaki of. The settlement will enable Whakatōhea to be one of the largest aquaculture farms in the world," Reiterer says.

The Whakatōhea settlement package consists of a Crown apology and acknowledgements, historical account, 33 cultural properties totalling 6692ha, 18 commercial properties and 10 deferred selection properties. The Whakatōhea Kaitiaki Forum, a chapter in BOP Conservation Management Strategy will be formed, as will relationship agreements with Crown agencies. $100m, and the reservation of 5000ha of marine space that will enable the expansion of the current Whakatōhea mussel farm will also be included in the package.

This is the first time that marine space has been negotiated as part of a settlement package.

'Immense opportunity'

WPCT negotiator Maui Hudson says a recent Waitangi Tribunal report reinforces the fairness of the parallel process that supports the completion of the settlement and the continuation of the Waitangi Tribunal inquiry.

“I believe this is an immense opportunity for all of Whakatōhea. Whakatōhea is the first Iwi in Aotearoa to be given a parallel process. This is significant because our people get the best of both worlds, the benefits of settlement and the opportunity to address our grievances to an independent body.”

The North Eastern Bay of Plenty (NEBOP) hearing will look into both historical and contemporary claims, and the tribunal’s priority report also recommends that it retains recommendatory power for the historical claims even if Whakatōhea decides to settle them.

“The report makes findings and recommendations on the next steps in the process. The WPCT and the Crown will consider the findings and recommendations in the new year so that we can give Whakatōhea people a chance to have a vote on the settlement offer. It’s in their hands now”.

The initialling will be held at Ngāti Ngāhere, Terere marae, Ōpōtiki. Given Covid-19 restrictions, there will be a limit of 100 attendees onsite.

Following the initialling of the Deed of Settlement, the ratification process will begin, with a conclusion to the 30-year wait hopefully coming to an end in 2022.