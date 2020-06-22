Whakatōhea Treaty settlement valued as one of the largest yet

The Whakatōhea settlement is valued at $100 million, making it one of the largest settlements in New Zealand. More than 6000ha of land will be returned alongside 5000ha of marine space.

The chairman of the Te Whakatōhea committee, Robert Tuahuru Edwards says this will set the foundation of designing what a healthy Whakatōhea nation looks like.

Te Ao Mārama spoke to Edwards and he began by sharing his thoughts on the challenges and what it took for Te Whakatōhea to get to where it is now with the settlement process.