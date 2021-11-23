Whakaue Pakihi goes live online

Ngāti Whakaue Assets Trust launches Whakaue Pakihi, an online marketplace showcasing a variety of businesses within Ngāti Whakaue. Its main aim is to support Ngāti Whakaue businesses and recognise the courage and resilience of its entrepreneurs.

Brands like Fit Wāhine, Mītai Māori Village, and Tūkaha BJJ will showcase their unique products on Whakaue Pakihi. Ngāti Whakaue Assets Trust chief executive Taurua Grant says it's a chance for Ngāti Whakaue businesses to show what they are capable of.

"We get to see our businesses, and we all come together on this very different, very unusual road that is doing business in a global pandemic"

"So the iwi will know who their businesses are, so the country will know these Māori businesses."

Whakaue Pakihi is an easy-to-use online platform showcasing a variety of businesses within Ngāti Whakaue. With more than 40 different Whakaue businesses, from beauty to kai, from whare whakapakari tinana to electricians, it is an ideal place to find Christmas gifts, while also supporting local business. Taurua says it is a way of continuing to highlight the businesses that come under Ngāti Whakaue.

"What was another avenue, another way to showcase and support businesses? Because we all know that the current environment that we are in is challenging for businesses."

He says it was also an opportunity for the iwi to showcase and support its businesses through an in-person marketplace. The trust hopes that other iwi might consider doing similar online events to support their businesses and entrepreneurs.

"If it becomes successful, then the benefits will be reaped by all. I know there will be many iwi from around the country wanting an opportunity such as this to promote their people and I hope that they might follow Ngāti Whakaue's lead."

Whakaue Pakihi launches live on Wednesday and runs until Christmas Eve.