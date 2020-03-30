Whananaki residents say tangihanga changes lacks Māori consultation

updated By Rukuwai Tipene-Allen

Amidst the Ministry of Health's changes to tangihanga, residents of the small rural community of Whananaki say the lack of consultation with Māori is unacceptable.

They fear the restrictions could lead to permanent changes to this Māori custom.

