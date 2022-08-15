Whānau appeal for help finding missing kayaker

Gregory Flavell has been missing since Wednesday / NZ Police

The whānau of a kayaker who went missing on Lake Rotorua on Wednesday have thanked the community for their efforts in trying to locate him.

Eighteen-year-old Gregory Flavell disappeared at around 2:30 pm Wednesday, near the Western side of the lake.

"Our whānau wish to express our huge appreciation to all the services and the many volunteers and whānau searching for him," the family said in a statement.

“If you have seen or have any information about Gregory, please contact the police.”

Navy divers have returned to the lake today with sonar equipment as part of the search, although police say they are yet to discover any trace of the man.

Flavell is approximately 185cm (6ft1in) , with shoulder-length wavy hair, and has a light moustache and a goatee.

He was kayaking on the eastern side of Mokoia Island and wearing black cargo pants, a printed black long-sleeved T-shirt with the number 53 on the sleeve, and a dark blue beanie.

If anyone has seen or has any information about him, please contact the police on 105 and quote job number P051519937.