Whānau Āwhina Plunket celebrate 115 years

For 115 years Plunket has helped mums and babies in New Zealand. But how is it engaging with Māori in this day and age?

Its relationship with Māori stretches back to its beginnings.

Dr Frederic Truby King set up the Plunket Society in 1907 to promote the health of women and children in Dunedin.

His biggest supporters were two local Māori women who were healers.

"In 1907, children in New Zealand were dying,” says Plunket CEO Amanda Malu. “The rate of infant mortality was really high. In a little North Otago community called Karitāne two beautiful taua, Mere Harper and Ria Tikini, were midwives."

Malu says they were caring for a baby called Thomas Mutu Ellison, who was born in Puketeraki.

"They were worried about him because he wasn't thriving. So they knocked on the door of Mere Harper's neighbor, Dr Truby King who was a doctor in their community, and asked for help with that wee boy. And the rest is kind of history."

Malu, is a direct descendant of Mere Harper, so she’s more than familiar with the organisation’s history and its commitment to improve Māori health.

"We're really excited about the Māori Health Authority, and the creation of that space by Māori for Māori delivery. We want to make sure we can support that."

Whānau Āwhina Plunket has made a start by translating its website into te reo Māori, which has 1.6 million visitors a year.

Translator Hera Black says it was important to ensure the language had a foundation within the organisation.

"We didn't want the language to be neglected, it had to have purpose … so it can develop and grow."

Just like baby.