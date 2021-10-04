Whānau call for road safety changes following son's accident

The Ngawhika whānau living in Kareponia in the Far North are calling for the speed limit on State Highway 10 to be reduced. The call comes after 11-year-old Seth Ngawhika was hit by a truck. Now he's fighting for his life in Starship Hospital.

“Seth is in an induced coma right now. They're monitoring the fluids in his brain so there is no buildup pressure. He has a massive head injury with two cracks to the side of his head. Doctors say he will be deaf on the left side and may have brain damage. We are hoping not though. Just hoping for the best outcome really,” says Seth’s Sister Santana Ngawhika.

He was hit by a truck after getting off the school bus last Tuesday. It's the same spot his brother was hit by a vehicle a couple of years earlier. However, Seth’s injuries are far more severe.

“He's really outgoing, he loves basketball, riding his bikes. He always enjoys making YouTube videos and it’s something he's just gotten into. He loves being with his friends and cousins.”

The whānau and community are calling for road safety changes.

“We as a community want the speed reduced, with a footpath for the kids as well as cyclists and for people who want to do exercise along that road. A bus shelter where kids can safely wait for their bus as well as a shoulder on each of the roads for the bus to pull in and out safely.”

Māori Television contacted Te Waka Kotahi – NZ Transport and received the following response from Steve Mutton, the Waka Kotahi Director Regional Relationships Te Tai Tokerau me Tāmaki Makaurau.

“Our thoughts are with the whānau and friends of those involved in the crash. Any death or serious injury on our roads has a traumatic effect on whānau, friends and communities, which is why we are focused on ensuring everyone can get where they are going safely and efficiently.

Waka Kotahi has been actively working together with iwi from Kareponia and others who live in Awanui and Kaingaroa on how we can improve safety on the roughly 7km stretch of road between the two areas, including the scene of last week’s crash and we are grateful to all of those who have provided feedback.

We have considered a number of safety interventions including safer speeds, electronic variable speed signs and other measures which could assist in preventing crashes happening, or if a crash does occur, then reducing the level of harm to those involved.

An announcement on the outcomes is imminent and a hui to share the changes was already scheduled with iwi prior to Tuesday’s crash, ahead of Waka Kotahi sharing the outcomes more widely with other key partners and communities.”

In the meantime, whānau are grateful to everyone for their support

“Mum and dad are with him 24-7 and he's got the medical care support team helping him every day. We just wanted to say thank you for the amount of love and support from everyone, especially with the Give-a-little page. Just don't know how grateful we are.”

Proceeds from Give-a-little will help whānau to travel and care for Seth.