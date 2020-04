The most vulnerable members of society - tamariki - can be even more at risk during COVID-19 restrictions if whānau pressures increase.

Without teachers or possibly even grandparents in contact with children, Oranga Tamariki urges members of the public to be vigilant and report any concerns on their 24-hour phone line.

Oranga Tamariki says whānau can also still receive help 24/7 - it's just delivered a little differently.

Oranga Tamariki Deputy Chief Executive Hoani Lambert explains.