Whānau celebrate 4-year-old's first steps

Four-year-old Caydence Rewi was born with a rare genetic disorder called CDKL5. Doctors told her family that she will never walk or talk but she is defying the medical odds and has taken her first steps.

“They said she wouldn’t walk or talk but October last year she took her first independent steps, so we’ll get her walking you just watch. When they said she wouldn’t walk and then she took her first steps, I guess we just celebrated her,” Nancye Rewi says.

Her disorder means she suffers from seizures and her motor skills, speech and vision are impacted.

“It’s extremely rare, there are only nine kids in New Zealand with it and only a couple thousand worldwide. But there are different levels to it, there are some kids that have only had five seizures and there are some that have had 50 a day.”

The progress in her development came after a trip to Australia last year for specialist therapy, which strengthened her muscle tone and brain connections.

“I want to have her walking at the end of this year, so we’ve got another therapy in August," Rewi says.

"So fingers crossed with what we’re doing at home and then going to that next level in the therapy programme. By the end of the year, we’ll have her walking.”

The family are busy fundraising thousands to pay for her next round of therapy and have set up a Givealittle page, Caydence’s Journey with CDKL5.