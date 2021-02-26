Whānau contacted by police after fatal Papatoetoe shooting

Whānau of a Papatoetoe man who was fatally shot by police last night are being notified of his death.

The Armed Offenders Squad, an Eagle helicopter and police dogs were called to a house on Avis Avenue after a resident said they could see a man with a firearm.

At about 8.24pm, the 34-year-old man came out of the house with a shotgun. Police say he was asked to drop the firearm but did not do so. He was then shot three times.

The man later died at Middlemore Hospital.

Avis Avenue in Papatoetoe, cordoned off by police.

Manukau Police Superintendent Jill Rogers says serious incidents like this are really upsetting for all involved.

"As we've said before, this really is a worst-case scenario for our staff, who unfortunately were put into a position last night where they have had to use lethal force to ensure not only their safety but also the safety of the wider community.

"We now also have a family who have lost a loved one and so we will do what we can to ensure they are well supported along with Victim Support."

Cordons surround the property as a critical incident investigation into the shooting is now underway.