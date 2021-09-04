Whānau devastated by the loss of kuia to Covid-19

A woman in her 90s, who was a confirmed case of Covid-19 died Friday night in North Shore hospital, Auckland. The woman had a number of underlying health conditions.

A message from the whānau pani said, “The whānau is devastated and shocked by the loss of their loved one and wish to thank all of the essential workers who have guided and helped them over the past few days.”



A family member spoken with Saturday morning urges everyone to take Covid-19 seriously and follow public health advice – his message for New Zealanders is simple: “This is real.”

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said, “Every death is a reminder of the damage Covid-19 can cause when it gets into our community.



"Our older New Zealanders and those with underlying health issues are by far the most at risk from the virus and one of the reasons lockdowns are such an important tool to stop its spread.”

Health director-general Dr Ashley Bloomfield sent his thoughts to the family affected by the tragic passing of the kuia saying, "On behalf of New Zealanders, I want to recognise this family’s loss.



“This is a time for us all to offer our deep sympathy, while also respecting the family’s privacy.”

E te kuia haere atu rā, haere ki ō tūpuna e tatari ana ki a koe.

E te whānau kua pania ki te kiri mate, e tangi, e hotu, anei te motu whānui e whakaaro nui ana ki a koutou.

Case numbers

There are 20 new community cases on Saturday, bringing the total in this community outbreak to 782. 765 in Auckland including 52 who have recovered and 17 in Wellington, of whom two have recovered. There are 43 people in hospital, 10 in the North Shore, 18 in Middlemore and 15 in Auckland. Seven are in ICU or HDU.