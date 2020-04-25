Whānau encouraged to say private karakia at letterbox to remember - 4.30pm Newsbreak

- Te Rewarewa located at the base of the Urewera Valley has used video communications app Zoom to help the hundreds of people in the small rural Ruatoki community, who would gather at Tumatauenga Memorial Hall yearly, to commemorate those who served and died in both world wars. Those unable to use Zoom gathered in their own bubbles for their own commemorations.

- A relation of the first Māori recipient of the Victoria Cross encouraged his people of Te Tairāwhiti to meet at their letterbox and do their own private karakia, saddened that there was no dawn parade this year. Encouraging others that despite the situation we are in that our fallen must still be remembered, Taina Ngarimu, nephew of the late Moana-Nui-a-Kiwa Ngarimu VC of Ruatoria, East Coast, says despite the time he still feels the mamae following the loss of our many soldiers at war.

- New Zealand's coronavirus death toll has risen to 18 today after the death of a woman in her 70s in Waitakere hospital last night. She is the second resident of CHT St Margarets to pass away. The good news is that there are again just five new cases of Covid-19 today, made up of three new confirmed cases and two new probable cases. Seven people are in hospital, one less than yesterday. one remains in ICU at Middlemore. Another 23 people have recovered taking the total to 1,118. Of the new cases today, one is Māori and another is of Pacific Island descent. A cluster in Wellington of 13 cases linked to a local wedding is now regarded as closed and more clusters are expected to be closed in coming days.