Whānau finally mourns loss of father after 14 days of quarantine

By Taroi Black

After 14 days in quarantine, members of a whānau mourning the loss of their father have finally been able to visit his grave. 

The Ministry of Health would not grant them a compassionate exemption to attend their father's tangi, actions they claim was unfair because they're Māori.  Other people had been granted such exemptions including two women who then had developed Covid-19.

Māori Television sought a response from the Ministry of Health a week ago and today replied, saying it expressed its "sympathy to the Hawea whānau and their loss," It said ethnicity was not a factor to its decision. 

