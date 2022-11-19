Whānau 'Haka for Life' at top of Sydney's tallest tower

Whānau from Haka For Life have performed Ngāti Toa haka 'Ka Mate' at the top of Sydney's tallest structure, The Sydney Tower Eye, this week to promote men's mental health in the lead-up to International Men’s Day on Saturday.

“Many men live in silence, struggling to communicate with those around them, this struggle often challenges them to understand the positive meaning of life," Haka For Life founder Leon Ruri says.

"Silence does not exist when Haka is performed. It requires a man’s vulnerability to truly express himself, but in doing so, makes him incredibly powerful in his communication to others."

Haka for Life is a charitable organisation promoting men's mental health and well-being in Australia.

Made up of Māori men, women and children, they were joined by Sydney-based Wiradjuri man Karl Wickey on Thursday at Skywalk at The Sydney Tower Eye to perform Ka Mate in "a celebration of life over death" and to "encourage a powerful conversation about men’s mental health".

Ruri says, the "opportunity to showcase two of the world’s oldest surviving cultures above Sydney, was very special.

"We're 268 metres above Sydney, the first time that we've been able to haka out overlooking this incredible city and be joined by our First Nations brother today."

"We also want to thank the women of the Dharug Nation for giving us their blessing to be able to perform haka here and share cultures."

"Performing on the Gadigal Land of the Dharug Nation, in front of Sydney’s magical backdrop was a great honour and something we will never forget.”

Haka for Life performed Ka Mate on Sydney Harbour Bridge in August 2017 to raise awareness of men's mental health.