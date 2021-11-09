Whānau isolating from home too far away from help - Dr Rawiri Taonui

Māori have had the highest number of Covid-19 cases for 35 consecutive days, and are now the most impacted demographic in the country.

And Covid-19 analyst Dr Rawiri Taonui is somewhat apprehensive about easing restrictions in Auckland, despite three of five Auckland DHBS recording 90% vaccination rates.

“The story of Delta since it showed up at the end of September is that, whenever the government has made a move to open Auckland, there has been a surge in Delta cases,” Taonui says.

Last week saw the deaths of two people isolated in their homes, both of whom were Māori.

The report on the cause of death in both cases is yet to be released by the coroner and Taonui is concerned that help for people isolated in their homes, is simply too far away.

“As of yesterday, there were 800 people positive with Delta, isolating at home alongside about 1,400 other whanau members, so roughly about 700 different households.

“The real concern is that they are one step away from help whereas if you were isolating in a managed isolation hotel, you can be moved to the hospital quite quickly.”