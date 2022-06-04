Whanau Kākahu has big dream for the future

A bushware clothing line based in Te Tai Tokerau, was inspired by the elements and shaped by nature, its founder says.

Created by Jude Campbell and Tāmati Rakena, the business aims to promote and normalise te reo Māori, mātauranga māori and ngā mahi toi through kākahu.

Rakena said Kākahu is multipurpose as it's used everywhere, such as formal wear, casual wear and in meetings.

He said that just the two of them run the company.

They use te reo as the naming convention for their clothing line and for the colours they use on that clothing.

'I have a dream'

They recently have created a line of clothing colour-matched to the pohutukawa flower.

“In our social media posts and on our website, a lot of it is about normalising te reo Māori.

“Without our whanau, the kaupapa would have fallen through a long time ago.”

“I have a dream of a huge hub where we have our office, a huge store, and also have a gym, all those sorts of things that we love doing in one central place and to open many stores through our Aotearoa and perhaps overseas”.