Whānau log on to 'step' their way through lockdown

In an effort to keep her community physically and mentally healthy, Audrey Pere of Ngāti Kahungunu leads a fitness community called Step and Vibe. Her hip-hop inspired fitness sessions are under the brand Xtreme Hip-hop, of which she has recently become the first certified instructor in Aotearoa.

Earlier in the year the Hamilton-based mother of five told Te Ao Tapahi she was getting about half a dozen people to her sessions.

Pere Audrey continues to run her sessions online during lockdown

She now has more than two thousand members on her Facebook page, and before lockdown, crowds of more than a hundred people joined her pop-up events in Hamilton and in Auckland.

“It has grown tremendously and we are on track to growing even more and I believe it’s because people are just trying to feel good and that’s the message we are trying to give here," she says.

Xtreme Hip hop with Phil first started in 2014 in the US. It incorporates hip-hop music and dance in fitness training.

After teaching herself, Pere saw there was potential for this movement to grow in her community.

“I interpreted it to be, it’s movement and music, made fun. For Māori and Pasifika it is natural for us.”

Over lockdown, Pere has been running free classes for members of her private page, which is open for people to join.