Whānau of missing Northland man find remains after formal search suspended

Whānau of a missing man have located the remains of a person in bush in Pipiwai, Northland.

Police said the remains have not yet been formally identified but confirmed they are in a bush area near where 58-year-old Kukama Waa was last seen on 5 January.

Mr Waa had impaired hearing and physical and intellectual impairments and had recently lost one of his arms, a Stuff report says.

The formal search for Mr Waa, which included the use of a specialist search team, dogs and Eagle helicopter, was suspended on Friday after a large search and rescue mission over the previous fortnight.

Police say the remains were found by members of Mr Waa’s whānau on Saturday night, after they continued searching following suspension of the formal search.

"Our thoughts are with Mr Waa’s whānau and loved ones at this difficult time," police said.