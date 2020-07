Te Tihi o Ruahine Whānau Ora, in Palmerston North, is one of four North Island Whanau Ora providers who will receive $500,000 to test out a localised approach within the community.



The Minister for Whānau Ora, Peeni Henare, says the localised commissioning approach will help reimagine Whānau Ora and enable regional solutions to empower more whānau to achieve their wellbeing goals.