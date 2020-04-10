Whānau pani shares special tribute with Aotearoa

Dr Huirangi Waikerepuru (Taranaki, Ngāpuhi) was buried yesterday in adherence to the COVID-19 tangihanga protocols.

The Taranaki titan is remembered as a driving force behind the revitalisation of te reo Māori, the establishment of Māori Television, Iwi radio, and Te Māngai Paho.

He passed away at 91 years of age. Normally his passing would have drawn thousands from across the motu.

*Māori Television thanks the whānau of Dr Waikerepuru for allowing us to honour the memory of their dearly beloved tauheke.

Viewer discretion is advised due to the sensitive nature of this video with cemetery images and burial rites.