Whānau pani upset with how quarantine exemption request was handled

Matthew Hawea was less than impressed with how his quarantine exemption request was handled, upon his arrival from the US to visit his dying father.

When Hawea and his whānau arrived at their isolation facility, they asked officials about the process for applying for an exemption, after receiving the news that his father died while they were in the air.

“They just didn’t want to know about it,” he said.

“They said it doesn’t happen, there were no exemptions at all.”

This is contrary to what the Ministry of Health website says about exemptions:

“Some people may apply for an exemption from managed isolation in exceptional circumstances, but they should apply before they leave their own country.

“Exemptions are rarely granted, and you should not expect that your application will be approved.”

Hawea knew his chances were slim but continued in his efforts by sending emails and calling the local help centre, only to be met by"compassionless helpers."

“They said we didn’t fit the criteria, and no one even told us what the criteria were for an exemption.

“The lady at the centre sarcastically said, 'hello this is a pandemic!'”

What added salt to the wound was that two women just found to have Covid-19 had received an exemption.

“We just wanted to know why we were declined, and they couldn’t answer that.”

Hawea arrived on June 8 and is still in quarantine.

His father was buried last Saturday.