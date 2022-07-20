Whānau promote Starship Hospital fundraising after daughter's life saved

A grateful whānau in Christchurch is getting behind today's launch of the Starship campaign for support after the national children's hospital helped save their little girl.

The Starship air ambulance's paediatric intensive care unit (PICU) flew to Ōtautahi in August last year to bring back Raureka Tumahai-Rauhihi after her condition deteriorated from her birth.

Chantal Tumahai said Raureka’s health started to deteriorate a week after she was born and was being treated for an infection. “Fortunately it wasn’t an infection - but it was her heart”.

After the diagnosis at 11pm, Tumahai said they were told they needed to be flown to Starship Hospital urgently for an operation for Raureka.

Starship Hospital was the only place in New Zealand where Raureka could go to receive the life-saving treatment as it is the only hospital that provides cardiac surgery for children.

Raureka 'thriving'

“She is amazing. You wouldn't think that she had major open heart surgery at three weeks old, she's thriving,” Tumahai said.

Tumahai was told that there might be some development issues and that she might develop more slowly than her twin sister, Waitaki, but said that Raureka was resilient.

“She is giving her sister a good run for her money. She spoke before her sister, crawled before her sister and took her first step before her sister, so she’s doing amazingly and is really resilient”.

Tumahai said they didn’t have any problems during the Covid lockdown while looking after Raureka as the hospital was pretty accommodating.

Not available elsewhere

Josh Tumahai said he had just been trying to be supportive by being strong for his wife. "It was certainly hard.”

Chantel Tumahai said that they were getting on board with the Starship hospital campaign because they realised that, if they didn't have Starship, then they wouldn't have their daughter today.

“People who donate will help other families get their children who need critical care that can't be offered anywhere else in New Zealand to Starship.”