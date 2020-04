A year and a half ago, Pania Burns moved to Brisbane and set up a small ice cream business.

Once COVID-19 hit Australia, the mother of two had to shut up shop.

She realised that with no income and no support from the Australian government, she had no other choice but to come home to Aotearoa.

Pania and her whānau are currently in isolation at an Auckland hotel, she shares her experience with Tapatahi.