Whānau showing resilience but more needed to ensure power stays on - Nau Mai Rā

As thousands of whānau caught up in the devastation of Cyclone Gabrielle wait for power to be restored, Ezra Hirawani says many are still showing resilience more than a week after the weather event damaged the power network.

The Nau Mai Rā founder has been lending a hand in distributing donated goods to Hawke's Bay victims. He says where he was expecting to see utter despair, he has been met by a community that appears stronger than ever.

"Just the attitude of our whānau banding together to help one another is really getting them through. It's really hard to see and hear the stories about our tamariki and children being stranded. That's never easy for our aunties and also for me and Ben [Armstrong] being fathers and parents ourselves, to be able to come to grips with so it's pretty tough.

"It's just two different worlds that we live in at the moment. Some people are just basking in the sun in some areas and, for others, it's like a bit of a war zone. So it's fast-paced, dealing with the frontliners that we've had to deal with. But it's good to see the community banding together to be able to help one another."

Hirawani, who together with co-founder Ben Armstrong, set up the first kaupapa Māori power retailer, estimates around 600 of his customers have been caught up in the power crisis that at one stage saw Transpower warn Te Tai Rāwhiti and much of Hawke's Bay could be without power for weeks. As of Wednesday afternoon, lines provider Unison said that number was down to 3.000 in Hawkes Bay. Hirawani says he's attempting to help as many as he can.

"Sometimes they'll contact us out of the blue super late at night, just when they do get connection and they start asking for help. And so we're just trying to respond as fast and as best as we can."

Despite power being cut across a vast part of the eastern seaboard, Hirawani says the electricity network largely held strong but a discussion is needed around how to make it stronger in future events.

"But it poses a really interesting question because, with resilience, comes costs. So it's probably a New Zealand discussion already, or a discussion we need to have around how resilient we do make it. How much does it cost, who pays for it, and what is it gonna take us to get there, because obviously, nothing comes for free."