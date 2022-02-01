Whānau struggling more than ever to cover school costs - NMA

With tamariki around the country returning to school this week the Chair of the National Maori Authority, Matthew Tukaki is sounding the alarm that amid rising inflation, more parents are under more pressure than ever to provide resources for their kids to succeed; but that support exists.

“From the need to buy school uniforms to filling the stationary list and onto the basics such as kai and transport, the cost of returning to school is high. When you combine that with the fact that many whānau are struggling, things get pretty tough and really quickly.”

Tukaki says while back to school costs have always been a tough pill to swallow, NMA says inflation of 5.9% which is outpacing wage increases of 2.4% means more families from broader financial backgrounds are affected this year, and are likely at a loss for what to do.

“its not just our vulnerable whānau that are struggling - our research indicates that it’s also those who would otherwise be classed as middle class - the bills are up, interests rates on mortgage repayments are eating into the whanau budget and the added stress of Omicron is not helping" Tukaki said

Tukaki says the cost of stationary and technology such as laptops and iPads is the big contributor to the hike in costs with IT kit starting at around $449 for primary students, but rising as high as $1800 for high-school students studying graphics or information technology, uniforms are also on the rise, costing anywhere from $150 and $300 when including shoes and when you add multiple children costs can tip into the thousands.

“the cost of returning to school can be large even at the low end for an intermediate student at $699; then if you have a high school student in the same household the cost can average at the low end of $949”.

Tukaki says the key for whānau who may be new to needing help with school resources is to ask for it. The Ministry of Social development and Community organisations like Variety offer grants and packs to assist with the basics and local Kura may offer drop-in computer schemes. Tukaki also says not to underestimate how many extended whānau might have older devices laying around that could literally fit the bill.

“there are a lot of people out there with devices sitting at home that can be reset. We have collected 16 in our small network, they have been reset and given out to whānau.” He added.

Tukaki reiterated his recent call for price freezes on essential items such as food and clothing.

“This could extend to a social support package for returning to school children.” He said.